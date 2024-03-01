Mayo Clinic Health System Transitioning Services in Adams Published 7:37 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Mayo Clinic Health System has announced that it will transition its part-time nurse and laboratory services in Adams to the medical center in Austin, effective 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

This will result in the closure of the Adams facility, which currently is open three days a week.

In a release Thursday, it was explained that the decision to transition these services was made after a careful review of the Adams practice.

The review showed that nearly all Adams patients were already receiving primary care from another nearby Mayo location, and this change will help ensure better-coordinated care.

“We understand how important it is for patients to have the option to receive healthcare as close to home as possible,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota. “Even though our location in Adams will no longer offer in-person healthcare, we are confident that our nearby Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic locations will provide uninterrupted options suitable to best meet our patients’ needs.”

MCHS added that it offers several care options beyond traditional face-to-face visits in the southeast Minnesota region, including the newly launched Primary Care On Demand app, online access through the patient portal, virtual visits, Nurse Line, and innovative ways to manage routing care like chronic disease management and international normalized ratio (INR) testing from home.

“We remain committed to serving the needs of our patients and will continue to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape, especially in rural areas, and strive to provide the best care possible,” Albright said in the release. “We will also continue collaborating with our community leaders, local officials, public health staff, transportation services and other agencies to continually assess the health and well-being needs of the community and develop solutions together.”

There will be no job loss related to the closure. The staff currently working at the facility will transition permanently to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin after splitting time between Adams and Austin.