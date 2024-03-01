Dahl shines in the 200-IM and 50-yard freestyle as Packers put up solid preliminary performance at state Published 1:41 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

The Austin boys swimming and diving team had a solid preliminary performance at the Class A state meet as the Packers advanced swimmers in five events at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Friday.

Ausin sophomore Brent Dahl advanced to the finals in the 200-yard individual medley with a second place finish and the 50-yard freestyle with a third place finish.

Senior Zach Evenson advanced to the consolation finals in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-medley relay team of Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers and Evenson and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Dahl, Peters, Myers and Evenson both advanced to the consolation finals.

The Class A finals are set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Top 16 advance to Saturday

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (12th, 1:41.63)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (second, 1:56.52)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (19th, 22.52)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (15th, 49.38)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (third, 4:47.48)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl (14th, 3:23.66)