Dahl shines in the 200-IM and 50-yard freestyle as Packers put up solid preliminary performance at state

Published 1:41 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys swimming and diving team had a solid preliminary performance at the Class A state meet as the Packers advanced swimmers in five events at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Friday.

Ausin sophomore Brent Dahl advanced to the finals in the 200-yard individual medley with a second place finish and the 50-yard freestyle with a third place finish.

Senior Zach Evenson advanced to the consolation finals in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-medley relay team of Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers and Evenson and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Dahl, Peters, Myers and Evenson both advanced to the consolation finals.
The Class A finals are set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Email newsletter signup

AUSTIN RESULTS

Top 16 advance to Saturday

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (12th, 1:41.63)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (second, 1:56.52)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (19th, 22.52)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (15th, 49.38)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (third, 4:47.48)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl (14th, 3:23.66)

More RSS General

Austin’s Winkels and Westfield’s Zweiner each advance to state quarterfinals

Blue Devil women beat Mesabi North in Region XIII Tournament opener

Rebel boys advance, will play Kingsland Monday

Glenn Bakke, 88

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections