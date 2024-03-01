Charlene Kaye Nelson, 83

Charlene Kaye Nelson, age 83, of Bullhead City, Arizona, formerly of Dexter, Minnesota, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 with her family by her side.

Char was born on November 25, 1940 in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Ardell Buck and Maxine (Sherrer) Howe. She was a 1958 graduate from Elkton High School and on April 5, 1959 she married Raymond Jech. Together they had two sons and made their home in Austin. They later divorced. On November 26, 1988 she married Gerald (Jerry) Nelson and lived in Rochester and Dexter. After retiring from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Char and Jerry moved to Bullhead City, AZ. She enjoyed reading, camping, golfing, traveling, walking on the beach, watching her sons race cars and motocross. She loved her many crafts, including crocheting, sewing and tending her flower gardens.

Char is survived by her husband, Jerry Nelson, Bullhead City, AZ; son, Jeff (Sue) Jech, Austin, MN; daughter-in-law, Michelle Jech Lonergan (Glenn) Dexter, MN. Char was blessed with four grandchildren: Jen, Alysia, Drew, Lacey; seven great grandchildren: Fiona, Lil, Sasha, Brooks, Brody, Hunter, and Hudson; sister, Sandy Everson and nephews, Bill and Chad Everson, Dexter, MN.

She was preceded in death by her mother Maxine and Francis (Bud) Howe; father, Ardell Buck; son, Troy Jech, and brother, Keith Howe.

Char’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Mayo Health Systems and Bullhead City Hospice who provided their expertise and advice during her final hours. Char’s spirit will forever be in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.