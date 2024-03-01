Austin’s Winkels and Westfield’s Zweiner each advance to state quarterfinals Published 1:29 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

Austin junior Sam Winkels and Westfield junior Bo Zweiner each one their first match at the state wrestling meet in the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Friday.

Winkels defeated Nathan Klatt of Annandale 7-4 in a Class AA 285-pound opener.

Winkels will now take on Brady Rhode of Dawson Boyd/La Qui Parle/Montevideo United in the quarterfinals.

Zweiner won his opening match on a 5-1 decision over Justin Olson of Parkers Prairie in the Class A 133-poound bracket.

Zweiner will now face Edwyn Gonzalez of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the quarterfinals.