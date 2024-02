Wolverines outrun Athletics in Glenville Published 10:27 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team lost a high scoring contest to Glenville-Emmons by a score of 96-85 in Glenville Thursday.

Landon Meyer scored 33 points to lead LP.

LP scoring: Landon Meyer, 33; Isaac Nelsen, 16; Dylan Christianson, 14; Leland Hicks, 9; Chase Bauer, 8; Andrew Fredrick, 5