Winona takes down Austin girls in regular season finale Published 9:32 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Austin girls basketball team closed out its regular season as it lost to Winona (19-6 overall) 71-56 in Ove Berven Gym Thursday.

Ajeim Agwa scored 33 points for the Packers (11-14 overall)

Austin will open postseason play on Feb. 28.

Email newsletter signup

Austin scoring: Ajiem Agwa, 33; Addison Walsh, 8; Marissa Shute, 5; Quinn Osgood, 3; Mackenzie Brede, 3; Atee Obang, 2; Gracie Arndt, 2