Wings take down Bruins 6-2 Published 10:29 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings (22-15-2-2 overall) 6-2 in Riverside Arena Friday night.

Logan Rose had 18 saves for Austin (19-18-1-1 overall), which trailed 3-0 in the second period.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 2 3 – 6

Austin 0 1 1 – 2

First period

(AB) Matthew Wisener (Kid Vahakangas, Leonid Bulgakov) 10:43

Second period

(AB) Salvatore Collora (Logan Gravink, Kie Vahakangas) 10:06

(AB) Zach Reim (Bennett Koupal, Seth Wall) 10:06

(A) Jackson Rilei (Dylan Cook, Connor Brust) 16:51

Third period

(AB) Jiber Kuhl (Riley Sharun, Weston Turner) 1:06

(AB) Bennett Koupal (Nick Comfort, Luke Backel) 10:13

(A) Austin Salani (Damon Furuseth) 11:42

(AB) Riley Sharun 20:00