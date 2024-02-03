Wings take down Bruins 6-2
Published 10:29 pm Friday, February 2, 2024
The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings (22-15-2-2 overall) 6-2 in Riverside Arena Friday night.
Logan Rose had 18 saves for Austin (19-18-1-1 overall), which trailed 3-0 in the second period.
SCORING SUMMARY
Email newsletter signup
Aberdeen 1 2 3 – 6
Austin 0 1 1 – 2
First period
(AB) Matthew Wisener (Kid Vahakangas, Leonid Bulgakov) 10:43
Second period
(AB) Salvatore Collora (Logan Gravink, Kie Vahakangas) 10:06
(AB) Zach Reim (Bennett Koupal, Seth Wall) 10:06
(A) Jackson Rilei (Dylan Cook, Connor Brust) 16:51
Third period
(AB) Jiber Kuhl (Riley Sharun, Weston Turner) 1:06
(AB) Bennett Koupal (Nick Comfort, Luke Backel) 10:13
(A) Austin Salani (Damon Furuseth) 11:42
(AB) Riley Sharun 20:00