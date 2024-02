Wildcats surpass 100 points in win over Lyle-Pacelli girls Published 9:51 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The No. 17 seeded Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team had its season end on a 103-15 loss to No. 1 Goodhue (22-5 overall) in Goodhue Thursday night.

LP finishes with a record of 2-26 overall.