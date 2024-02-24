Wiemken stops 37 shots in shutout win for Bruins

Published 10:14 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins blanked the Minot Minotauros (33-12-1-0 overall) 2-0 in Minot Friday.

Will Diamond scored his sixth goal of the season for Austin and Jackson Rilei scored his fourth goal of the year.

Trent Wiemken stopped all 37 shots in net for Austin (24-18-2-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 2 0  – 2

Minot 0 0 0  – 0

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Will Diamond (Gustav Noren, Reilley Kotai) 2:45

(A) Jackson Rilei (Damon Furuseth) 12:40

Third period

No scoring

