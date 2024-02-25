Westfield’s Zweiner earns fourth trip to state wrestling meet Published 9:55 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

Junior Bo Zweiner qualified for his fourth state wrestling meet for the Westfield Razorback wrestling team at the Section 2A meet in Blue Earth Saturday.

Zweiner, who is 36-6 overall, won the 133-pound title when he beat LCWM’s Parker Kamm 3-2 in the championship match.

Derek Miner finished in third place for Westfield at 107-pounds, Kevin Hodge took fourth at 114, Jaxon Meier took fourth at 127, Gage Mullenbach took fourth 139, Charles Kiser took fifth at 145, Alex Lea took third at 189 and Wyatt Arndt took fourth at 285.