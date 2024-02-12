Walter “Wally” H. Meyer, 80

Walter “Wally” Meyer, age 80, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024, surrounded by his family. He had fought a good fight against cancer. Walter “Wally” Harold Meyer was born on January 28, 1944, in Morristown, Minnesota. He grew up in Faribault, Minnesota and graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1962. Wally began working at Piggly Wiggly Food Store in Faribault as a meat cutter when he was 16 years old. In 1967, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving one year in Vietnam. Following his time in the service, Wally went back to work for Piggly Wiggly. In 1969, he moved to Minneapolis, where he worked at Applebaums, and Holiday Village in the meat department. In September of 1970, Wally married Linda Ankeny at Immaculate Conception Church in Faribault, Minnesota. The couple moved to Austin in 1971, and Wally opened Wally’s Meats at Ankeny #6. He left there in 1973 and went to work at Penny’s Supermarket in Austin. He also worked at Nelson’s Supermarket in Albert Lea. In 1978, Wally bought Ankeny #6 and later changed the name to Wally’s Market. In 1995, the store closed, and he went to work at Cash Wise Foods in Austin, and then for Coborn’s Foods in New Prague, Minnesota until his retirement. Wally enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, following his boys and grandkids in baseball, fishing trips up north with his buddies, and attending family reunions.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Meyer; daughters, Tina (Steve) Jette of Fairmont, Minnesota, and Tanya (Jeremy) Reisinger of St. Cloud, Minnesota; sons, Dave (Liz) Meyer of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Scott (Katie) Meyer of Shakopee, Minnesota; grandchildren, Dylan (Kelly) Hueman, Sydney Jette, Alex (Trenton) Rossow, Jenna Jette, Ava Reisinger, Drew Meyer, Nolan Meyer, Wyatt Meyer, Jacob Meyer, and Bennett Meyer; great grandchildren, Liam and Hunter Jette, Ashlyn Hueman, and Leela Rossow; siblings, John (Rosemary) Meyer, Bill (Candy) Meyer, Sandy (John) Kucera, and Bucky (Barb) Meyer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Diane Low, Judy (Myrle) Asper, Mike (Patti) Ankeny, Mark (Alison) Ankeny; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret (Morgan) Meyer; in-laws, Stanley and Miriam (Drews) Ankeny; sisters, Louise (Meyer) Kucera and Dorothy Meyer; brother-in-law, Robert Low; and niece, Kelly Meyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Austin. The visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A reception will follow the Mass at the Eagles Club of Austin. Interment will be held in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery – Preston, Minnesota at a later date. Services are prearranged and performed by Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.