Joseph Company gives to Hometown Food Security Project

The Joseph Company, a general contractor headquartered in Austin for 60 years, has donated $1,000 to the Hometown Food Security project, a coalition with the mission to end hunger in Mower County. Accepting the donation on behalf of Hometown Food Security is Molly Lanke and Gema Alvarado-Guerrero. Patrick Wagner, vice president of Operations for Joseph (also pictured), said: “Joseph continues to support many local charities, but this cause is of particular interest since their efforts are working to meet the nutritional needs in our community, especially with our youth.” Photo provided