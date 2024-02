Vikings roll past Blossoms in Section 1A quarterfinals Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The No. 2 seeded Hayfield girls basketball team beat No. 7 Blooming Prairie 71-37 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium  Wednesday.

Natalie Beaver scored 17 points to lead the Vikings (27-2 overall) and Macy Lembke paced BP (17-10 overall) with 15.

Hayfield, which has won the last two Section 1A titles, will play Rushford-Peterson in the Section 1A semifinals in Mayo Civic Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 17; Kristen Watson, 13; Betsy Gillette, 8; Emily Hansen, 8; Chelsea Christopherson, 5;  Molly Hansen, 4; Kenna Rutledge, 4; Maggie Hansen, 3; Carly Nelson, 2

BP scoring: Macy Lembke, 15; Shawntee Synder, 7; Catleyn Bartlett, 6; Sienna Fyksen, 5; Claire Schwarz, 3; Addison Doocy, 1