Triple threat: Packers hit 13 threes in win over Spartans Published 10:12 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

1 of 5

The shots were falling like steady rain in the second half as the Austin boys basketball team scorched its way past Rochester Mayo 68-59 in Packer Gym Friday.

Sophomore Micah Christopherson sank five three-pointers to score 15 points in the win for Austin (7-13 overall) and senior Dakota Retterath hit four threes as he tallied 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“(My teammates) make it so easy because they can get to the rim whenever they want,” said Christopherson. “I’ve just got to find open spaces. I’ve been growing up with these older guys and I’ve been growing closer to them throughout the year.”

Email newsletter signup

Austin drilled 13 three-pointers as a team in the win as the Packers were able to master the inside-outside game in the second half.

“Micah got hot and Dakota got hot and Peyton (Ransom) did a great job of orchestrating in the paint,” Austin head coach Jamaal Gibson said. “We were going to get points and it was just a matter of getting stops. We have a lot more confidence on both sides of the court when shots are going in like that.”

Ransom finished with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists for Austin. He did most of his work in the paint as he set up Austin’s outside shooting attack.

“We play better when we are hitting shots and when we’ve won games, we’ve hit shots,” Ransom said. “It’s fun getting wins at home, especially on a Friday. We’ve kind of been in a rut a little bit and hopefully this will get us going again.”

Ransom didn’t play much varsity basketball season last year, but he has emerged as Austin’s top all-around playmaker this season. Gibson said that Ransom has shown his athleticism and drive through various sports as a Packer.

“Peyton’s been one of our best baseball, football and basketball players for years. Quite frankly, I told him at the end of last year that I’m probably not a good coach because I should’ve found a way to play him more last year,” Gibson said. “We were heavy on guards, but good coaches find a way. He’s just the athlete that everybody wants. He even picked up bowling this year and he hit over a 260. That’s just who he is, you give him a sport and he’s going to be good at it.”

Sawyer Markham led Mayo (9-10 overall) with 22 points.

Mayo 26 33 – 59

Austin 28 40 – 68

Austin scoring: Peyton Ransom, 21; Dakota Retterath, 15; Micah Christopherson, 15; Cole Hebrink, 6; Isaac Osgood, 6; Banyaan Omot, 2; Jackson Clausman, 2