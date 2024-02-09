Thumbs up, Thumbs down Published 5:41 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Thumbs up to Paint the Town Pink, which has been off to a hot start with this year’s initiative, uniting the community and area into the effort to raise money for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. Successful staples like Paint the Rink Pink and Plunging for Pink, along with the new Black & Gold Gala have anchored this year’s PTTP with more events to come and more chances to contribute.

Thumbs up to the recent announcement that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is granting Austin $1.65 million dollars to help with infrastructure construction at Creekside Business Park. This is another step forward in developing the area in order to draw more businesses to Austin.

Thumbs up to the Mower County CEO program which is bringing another stellar fundraising show to Austin. The program continues to shine a spotlight on developing students for a possible future within the business world.