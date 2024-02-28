Three men from Iowa injured in a early Wednesday morning crash Published 9:20 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Three Iowa men were injured early Wednesday morning stemming from a single vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Mower County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Sibley, Iowa men — Aaron Gomez, 45, Floribarto Lopez, 35, and Jose Manuel Lopez, 32 — suffered non-life threatening injuries when the car they were riding in, a 2020 Chevrolet G3500 traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, lost control on ice and rolled at mile marker 198 in Pleasant Valley Township.

All three were transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The driver, 43-year-old Esteban Gonzalez Gomez, also of Sibley, Iowa, was uninjured.

Road conditions were listed as snow/ice covered.

Grand Meadow Fire Department and Ambulance, Dexter Fire Department and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office also responded.