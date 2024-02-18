Three Blue Devils score at least 20 in win over Ridgewater Published 8:12 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Three players scored at least 20 points as the Riverland Community College men’s basketball team held off Ridgewater (13-12 overall) 96-83 in overtime on the road Saturday.

Savier McCall finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils (26-2 overall), DeWayne Thompson scored 20 points and

Christian Campbell tallied 20 points, five rebounds and six assists.

RCC will close out its regular season when it hosts Western Tech at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RCC scoring: DeWayne Thompson, 24; Christian Campbell, 20; Savier McCall, 20; Daeshawn Jackson, 12; Nazih Chehade, 10; Damar Jenkins, 5; Avery Weddle, 3; Jose Yepez, 2