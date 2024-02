Thompson puts up 23 as Blue Devils beat A-R Published 7:44 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Anoka-Ramsey 82-74 in Anoka Saturday.

DeWayne Thompson had 23 points and Savier McCall had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for RCC (24-2 overall).

RCC scoring: DeWayne Thompson, 23; Savier McCall, 17; Daeshawn Jackson, 11; Buai Duop, 9; Nazih Chehade, 7; Jourdan Weddle, 5; Christian Campbell, 3