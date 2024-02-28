Thomas J. Ulland, 66, of Kerkhoven, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m, Thursday, March 7, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by Austin F. Hanscom American Legion Post 167. Interment will be at Our Lady of the Lakes Cemetery in Spicer at a later date.

Tom was born in Austin, MN, on September 19, 1957, the son of Eugene and Sylvia Ulland. He graduated from Austin High School in 1976, and served three years in the Coast Guard. Tom was employed by Marcus Construction in Willmar, MN for 35 years, the last 15 as a crane operator.

Tom is survived by his siblings: Peter (Jean Marie) Ulland of Stillwater, Mary (Daryl) Evans of Plainview, Wendy (Gary) Colucci of Stacy, Anders Ulland of Osceola, WI, and Douglas Ulland of Buffalo; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Tracy and sister-in-law, Nancy of Pennock.