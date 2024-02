Superlark girls upset Lions in GM Published 9:34 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Spring Grove (20-4 overall) 59-56 in GM Friday.

Lexy Foster scored 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Superlarks (17-8 overall) and Lauren Queensland chipped in 22.

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 22; Lexy Foster, 14; Grace Foster, 14; Rylee Schaufler, 4; Aspen Kolling, 3; Kendall Jack, 2