Spring Load Restrictions to kick in for Mower Co. Published 5:41 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Spring load restrictions will go into effect on Mower County roadways beginning on Monday, Feb. 26, effective when load restriction signs are posted.

All gravel roads not otherwise posted will be restricted to five tons per axle during the Spring Load Restriction period.

Highway maps showing the load posting are available on the Mower County website under Public Works/Highway. https://www.co.mower.mn.us/345/Highway-Department