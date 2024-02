Southland boys score a big win over Lions Published 10:17 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Southland boys basketball team pulled off a major victory when it outlasted Spring Grove (18-2 overall) 52-50 in Adams Thursday.

Sam Boe scored 15 points for the Rebels (17-3 overall) and Nick Edland added 13 points and six rebounds.

Southland scoring: Sam Boe, 15; Nick Edland, 13; Noah Bauer, 12; Jonas Wiste, 7; Gavin Nelsen, 5