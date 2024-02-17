Senior surge: Packers hold off Red Wing on senior night Published 10:04 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

1 of 4

The Austin boys basketball team celebrated senior night and all four seniors delivered the goods as the Packer boys basketball team topped Red Wing 75-65 in Packer Gym Friday.

Senior big man Jackson Clausman served as the centerpiece against the undersized Wingers (5-16 overall) as he tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Clausman was effective on both ends of the floor and he was aggressive throughout the night.

“Our chemistry has grown over the years and us four (seniors) are still playing together. I can’t think of anything better,” Clausman said. “Tonight we knew they were missing some guys and we knew we could take advantage inside.”

Email newsletter signup

Austin head coach Jamaal Gibson made a point to get the ball to Clausman on the block and his inside play helped set up fellow seniors Dakota Retterath, who had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists, Peyton Ransom, who had 11 points and three assists and Isaac Osgood, who had five points and six rebounds.

“I told Jackson we liked his matchup and we kind of spammed plays to get him the ball tonight,” Gibson said. “I hoped he would make the right decision and he usually did.”

Austin (8-14 overall) led by double digits for most of the night, but the Wingers crept within 56-51 with 7:51 left. Austin sophomore Micah Christopherson put the game away when he knocked down a three to make it 59-51 and he added another triple to make it 64-51.

Gibson coached the current seniors when they were fifth graders and although that team didn’t win a lot of games, Gibson recalls that year fondly and he’s enjoyed watching this class mature over the years.

“Any success we have in the next three years will have a lot to do with our seniors this year,” Gibson said. “They’ve worked hard and they’ve put in the time and effort to help out our sophomores.”

RW 29 36 – 65

Austin 47 28 – 75

Austin scoring: Cole Hebrink, 14; Dakota Retterath, 12; Micah Christopherson, 12; Peyton Ransom, 11; Jackson Clausman, 10; Isaac Osgood, 5; Banyaan Omot, 4; J’Dan Stevens, 4; Ohlaani Omot, 1