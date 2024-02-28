Ruth Collette, 93

Vivian “Ruth” Collette, age 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Ruth was born on July 11, 1930, in Mitchell, Iowa, to William and Vera (Coon) Robertson. She attended school in Osage, Iowa, and graduated with the class of 1948. Following graduation, Ruth married and had two children, Roger and Pamela Trask. She moved to Buchner, Missouri, until 1960 and then moved to Austin in 1961. Ruth worked at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester in the engineering department for two and a half years before working at Strong Advertising in Austin for 19 years. Ruth married Elvy T. Collette on October 6, 1967. Elvy worked at Hormel for many years until the couple moved to Big Fork, Minnesota, in 1981. Elvy became ill and the couple moved near Grand Rapids where Ruth became involved in the township business in the area. She worked to organize the creation of Wildwood Township, and this was accomplished in 1989. Following Elvy’s death in 1994 she sold their home and moved to Austin. Ruth was active in VFW Post 1216 and its Auxiliary. She was also active in Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Post 91, Mower County Senior Center, and the Mower County Historical Society. Ruth volunteered at KSMQ and Jay Hormel Nature Center for many years.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Darrell) Meyer; grandchildren, Chad (April) Meyer, Kristen Swanson, Adam (Alisha) Meyer, Peggy (Matt) Laack, and Valerie Declue; ten great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vera; husband, Elvy; son, Roger Trask; daughter, Mary Lou Collette; sisters, Katherine Gutman, and Anne Atchley; and brother, Gene Robertson.

Ruth will be laid to rest with her husband, Elvy, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Worlein-Hoff Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.