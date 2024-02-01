Rodney Wenzel, 84

Rodney James Wenzel, 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at Our House Memory Care on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Rod was born August 7, 1939 to Otto and Erna (Isaak) Wenzel in Eureka, South Dakota. He grew up and attended school in Austin, graduating from Austin High School in 1957.

He began working in the family auto parts business, Austin Carburetor and Electric, and Wenzel Automotive, until 1986, when the business was moved to Rochester. He continued to work with his brother Dave, until 1996, at National Bushing and Parts.

Rod was very active at St. John’s Lutheran Church as an Elder and a member of the church choir for 48 years. He was a longtime member of the Northwestern Singers and the Austin Jesters. He continued to do clown work at 4th of July celebrations for many years.

Rod was known for his late 60s red Corvette convertible and would only drive GM vehicles purchased in Austin.

He loved his family fishing trips and always enjoyed fall trips with Northwestern Singers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Warren and Dave; sister, Arlene Hartwig Borchard; nieces, Deb Schammel and Diane Ross; and nephew, Dan Price.

Rod is survived by his sister, Judy DeYoung; sister-in-law, Sharon Wenzel; nieces and nephews, Ken (Becky) Hartwig, Brenda (Roger) Heimgartner, Sherry (Gary) Ehret, Penny (Randy) Ness, Tammy (Mike) Troska, Lori (Dave) Reuter, Todd Wenzel, Kari Wenzel (Thomas Cantrell), Julie (Jim) Knutson, Steve (Kriston) Wenzel, and Rocky Schammel.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 9th at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Heidi Heimgartner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin.