Robert “Bob”  Underdahl, 79

Robert “Bob” Olie Underdahl, age 79, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 3, 2024, of cancer at his home in Adams, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Robert was born on February 7, 1944, in Adams to Donald and Ruby (Haney) Underdahl. He graduated from Adams High School in 1962. Following graduation, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country as a medic in Korea from 1963 to 1965. Bob was united in marriage to Nancy Fritz on August 12, 1967, in Adrian, Minnesota. The couple was blessed with three daughters. Bob worked for Chrysler Corporation in quality control for 30 years until his retirement in February 1996. Bob had an amazing mechanical mind that could fix almost anything. A creativity for construction that inspired projects from many home remodels for family and friends, to heirloom gifts for his family. His love for travel and the outdoors took his wife of 56 years and daughters camping to nearly all 50 states. There wasn’t a back country road that Bob wasn’t willing to explore. He felt honored to have the farm he grew up on; from enjoying watching his land be worked by yet another generation, to peaceful time spent in the back forty, turning simple rides in the woods into unforgettable adventures with the grandchildren, and creating memories while sharing his love of nature. Countless trips up north to the cabin and enjoying the lake was a favorite pastime. Bob’s caring love for his wife and family, his quiet compassion, and genuine nature are just a few of the qualities he was known and admired for. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Underdahl; three daughters, Barbara (Bryan) Clear, Donna (Brian) Walter, and Janice (Jason) Canterbury; eight grandchildren, Zach Clear, Libby Clear, Adam (Sarah) Walter, Matthew Walter, Zackery Canterbury, Kylie (Taylar) Schwartz, Brody Canterbury, and Ellie Canterbury; three great-granddaughters, Ivy Schwartz, Ila Schwartz, and Georgia Walter; and siblings Linda (William) Boe, Larry Underdahl, and Cheryl (Kevin) Sternhagen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruby Underdahl; and siblings, Marlis Kasel, Wayne Underdahl, and Loren Underdahl.

A private family interment will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.