Rebel win big against Lions Published 10:11 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Southland boys basketball team beat Schaeffer Academy (10-10 overall) 70-42 in Adams Tuesday.

Nick Edland paced the Rebels (16-3 overall) with 24 points.

Southland scoring: Nick Edland, 24; Jonas Wiste, 15; Gavin Nelsen, 9; Cole Miller, 6; Noah Bauer, 5; Maverick Hanna, 3; Andrew Timm, 2; Sam Boe, 2; Riley Jax, 2; Micah Johnson, 2