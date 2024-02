Rebel boys score a big win over Kingsland Published 9:59 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Southland boys basketball team topped Kingsland (13-4 overall) 62-46 in Adams Friday.

Nick Edland led the Rebels (15-3 overall) with 27 points.

Southland scoring: Nick Edland, 27; Noah Goergen, 14; Jonas Wiste, 11; Sam Boe, 6; Gavin Nelsen, 2; Andrew Timm, 2