RCTC ends RCC’s 21-game winning streak

Published 10:13 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Rocky Hulne

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team had its 21-game winning streak snapped when it lost to RCTC (12-8 overall) 68-66 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

Savier McCall had 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots for the Blue Devils (21-2 overall).

RCC scoring: Savier McCall, 25; DeWayne Thompson, 10; Avery Weddle, 8; Jourdan Weddle, 8; Christian Campbell, 5; Nazih Chehade, 5; Buai Duop, 3; Jose Yepez, 2

