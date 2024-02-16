Razorbacks tally nine pins in tournament win over Blue Earth Area

Published 10:41 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Westfield Razorbacks racked up nine pins when it beat Blue Earth Area 60-15 in a Section 2A tournament opener Thursday.

Bentley Miller, Kevin Hodge, Jaxon Meier, Bo Zweiner, Gage Mullenbach, David Clennon, Kael Steele, Alex Lea, and Wyatt Arndt all recorded a pin for Westfield. 

Hayfield will now take on either WEM/JWP or St. Clair/Loyola in the Section 2A semifinals in Lake Crystal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

