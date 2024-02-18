Razorbacks fall short in Section 2A title match Published 12:30 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

The Westfield wrestling team came up one match short of the state meet as it was eliminated by Lake Crystal-Welcome-Memorial 63-2 in the Section 2A title match Saturday.

Bo Zweiner had the lone win for the Razorbacks against LCWM as he scored a 10-2 major decision over Othoudt Carlson.

Westfield beat WEM/JWP 43-27 in the semifinals. Derek Miner, Jaxon Meier, Zweiner, Max Moreno, Alex Lea and Ty Bronson all collected wins in that dual for the Razorbacks.