Raymond M. Sellers, 53

Raymond Martin Sellers, age 53, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Blooming Prairie Minnesota, went home to be with his Savior in Heaven on Friday, January 26, 2024. Ray was born October 24, 1970, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He attended school in Blooming Prairie and was a machinist by trade. He was a proud member of the Minnesota National Guard and volunteered to serve his country during Desert Storm in 1990 and was honorably discharged following his return home. Ray enjoyed panning for gold, attending auctions with family and friends, and being outdoors. He loved his family and animals. He will remain in our hearts forever.

Survivors include his mother, Crystal Joan Sellers of Blooming Prairie; brother, Jeff (Charisse) Sellers of Austin; nieces, Isabelle and Madison; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and father.

The interment and family service will be held in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN at a later date.

Email newsletter signup

He will remain in our hearts forever.

Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.