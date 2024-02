Raiders score 12 first period goals en route to playoff win over Packers Published 9:45 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The No. 8 seeded Austin girls hockey team had its season end with an 18-0 loss to top-seeded Northfield in a Section 1AA quarterfinal in Northfield Wednesday.

The Raiders (25-1 overall) took a 12-0 lead in the first period.

Chloe Schaal had 40 saves for Austin (1-22-1 overall), which had six shots on goal as a team.