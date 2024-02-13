Queensland scores 33 as Superlarks win regular season finale Published 10:22 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 74-28 win over the Cardinals (3-20 overall) in LeRoy Monday.

Lauren Queensland put up 33 points for GM (18-8 overall).

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 33; Lexy Foster, 19; Rylee Schaufler, 10; Naomi Warmka, 4; Aspen Kolling, 3; Alyssa Peterson, 2; Paisley Kolling, 2; Gracie Foster, 1

LO scoring: Miranda Nagel, 14; Kendall Olson, 6; Keira Lewison, 2; Victoria Knode, 2; Catrina Main, 2; Candace Hanson, 2