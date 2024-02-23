Queensland scores 23 as Superlarks down Lanesboro Published 9:13 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The No. 6 seeded Grand Meadow girls basketball team handled No. 11 Lanesboro (11-16 overall) 45-30 in GM Thursday.

Lauren Queensland scored 23 points for the Superlarks (19-8 overall), who led 20-8 at halftime.

GM will take on No. 3 Rushford-Peterson at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 in Mayo Civic Auditorium in a Section 1A quarterfinal.

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 23; Lexy Foster, 16; Gracie Foster, 4; Aspen Kolling, 2