PRIMARY ELECTION Published 7:43 am Monday, February 19, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION PRIMARY

ELECTION LYLE TOWNSHIP

March 5, 2024

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Lyle Township, County of Mower, State of Minnesota. That the Election will be I held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The Election Poll Hours will be from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Email newsletter signup

Lyle Township Hall

108 Oak Street

Lyle, Minnesota 55953

Clerk Mary Kenyon

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 17, 2024

PRIMARY ELECTION