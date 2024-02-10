Photos: Pink Parade of Plows

Published 6:18 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Eric Johnson

On Thursday morning, Mower County Public Works held its Parade of Snowplows as part of Paint the Town Pink.

The parade wove through Austin and trailed downtown. When it went by the Government Center, Mower County employees came out to cheer and show their support.

