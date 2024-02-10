Photos: Pink Parade of Plows
Published 6:18 pm Friday, February 9, 2024
Mower County Public Works plows begin lining up for its Parade of Snowplows Friday morning, a celebration that’s part of Paint the Town Pink. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Trucks line up for the Parade of Snowplows Friday morning, which took them through the City of Austin as part of Paint the Town Pink. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
An inflatable flamingo looks over the Parade of Snowplows as it gets started Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Mower County employees wave and greet Mower County Public Works vehicles during the Parade of Snowplows going through downtown Austin Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
An employee of Mower County Public Works gives the thumbs up during the Parade of Snowplows Friday morning as the parade goes through downtown Austin. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A flock of flamingos adorn a Mower County Public Works vehicle during the Parade of Snowplows Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
On Thursday morning, Mower County Public Works held its Parade of Snowplows as part of Paint the Town Pink.
The parade wove through Austin and trailed downtown. When it went by the Government Center, Mower County employees came out to cheer and show their support.