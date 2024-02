Packers girls hockey team falls to Winona, will open playoffs at top-seeded Northfield Published 3:57 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Austin girls hockey team closed out its regular season with a 6-1 loss in Winona Saturday.

The Packers (1-21-1 overall) are the No. 8 seed in the Section 1AA girls hockey tournament and they will play at No. 1 Northfield in a Section 1AA quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.