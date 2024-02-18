Packers advance three gymnasts to state meet Published 1:08 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

The Austin gymnastics team qualified three gymnasts for the state meet at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Saturday.

Kiki Rodriguez qualified for all-around with a score of 34.925, Callie McRae advanced in floor with a 9.05 and Emily Klapperich will go to state in beam with a 9.025.

The Packers finished third in team competition with their best score of the season, a 136.650.

Email newsletter signup

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Byron 138.975; 2. Winona 138.60; 3. Austin 136.650; 4. PIZM 135.825; 5. KM-Triton 133.225; 6. Caledonia 128.975; 7. La Crescent 117.075; 8. Stewartville 112.00

All-around: Kiki Rodriguez (third, 34.225); Katelynn Klouse (seventh, 33.800)

Vault: Kiki Rodrigez (ninth, 9.050); Payton Gilmer (10th, 9.025)

Bars: Kiki Rodriguez (second, 8.725); Reese Norton (eighth, 8.175)

Beam: Emily Klapperich (second, 9.025)

Floor: Callie McRae (fifth, 9.050)