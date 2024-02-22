Packer swimmers perform well at Section 1A preliminaries Published 2:10 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Austin boys swimming and diving team moved on plenty of swimmers to Friday’s finals at the Section 1A preliminaries in Lakeville Wednesday.

Brent Dahl took first in the 500-yard freestyle and first in the 200-yard IM for the Packers and Zach Evenson finished second in the 100-yard freestyle.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Top 16 advance to Friday’s finals in Lakeville

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson (second, 1:43.82)

200-freestyle: Hunter Peters (eighth, 1:59.06); Noah Holt (19th, 2:07.56); Olin Burke (26th, 2:28.98)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (first, 2:02.30)

50-freestyle: Zach Evenson (fourth, 22.83); Lucas Myers (eighth, 23.45); Julian Koch (26th, 28.35)

100-butterfly: Lucas Myers (eighth, 59.01); Kael Purkapile (22nd, 1:18.77)

100-freestyle: Zach Evenson (second, 49.62)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 5:07.41); Noah Holt (17th, 5:55.28)

200-freestyle relay: Noah Holt, Francesco Lorenzoni, Julian Koch, Simon Pischke (eighth, 1:50.48)

100-backstroke: Simon Pischke (17th, 1:13.30); Kael Purkapile (22nd, 1:24.04); Tito Blake Baron (23rd, 1:26.04)

100-breaststroke: Hunter Peters (fourth, 1:05.31)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl (third, 3:27.93)