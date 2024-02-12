Packer gymnasts take sixth in Big Nine meet Published 11:54 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Austin gymnastics team finished in sixth place at the Big Nine meet in Mankato Saturday.

Katelynn Klouse finished 23rd in the all-around competition for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Email newsletter signup

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 146.100; 2. Mankato West 141.300; 3. Winona 135.850; 4. Northfield 133.450; 5. Mankato East 130.400; 6. Austin 128.050; 7. Rochester Mayo 127.525; 8. Rochester Century 126.225; 9. Rochester Century 126.225; 10. Red Wing 118.900; 11. Faribault 107.825

All-Around: Katelynn Klouse (23rd, 31.200); Callie McRae (25th, 30.075)

Vault: Payton Gilmer (13th, 8.925); Katelynn Klouse (24th, 8.450)

Bars: Kiki Rodriguez (11th, 8.450); Reese Norton (15th, 8.225)

Beam: Emily Klapperich (12th, 8.675); Katelynn Klouse (30th, 7.550)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (25th, 8.250); Emily Klapperich (26th, 8.200)