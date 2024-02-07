Packer gymnasts fall to Waseca Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Austin gymnastics team lost to Waseca 135.025-134.625 in Waseca Tuesday.

Kiki Rodriguez took first in bars for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

All-around: Reese Norton (second, 34.225); Katelynn Klouse (third, 33.600)

Vault: Payton Gilmer (second, 8.825); Katelynn Klouse (third, 8.725)

Bars: Kiki Rodriguez (first, 8.450); Reese Norton (third, 8.325)

Beam: Reese Norton (second, 8.850); Katelynn Klouse (third, 8.700); Callie McRae (fourth, 8.550)

Floor: Reese Norton (second, 8.775); Callie McRae (third, 8.775)