Packer gymnasts fall to Waseca
Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024
The Austin gymnastics team lost to Waseca 135.025-134.625 in Waseca Tuesday.
Kiki Rodriguez took first in bars for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
All-around: Reese Norton (second, 34.225); Katelynn Klouse (third, 33.600)
Vault: Payton Gilmer (second, 8.825); Katelynn Klouse (third, 8.725)
Bars: Kiki Rodriguez (first, 8.450); Reese Norton (third, 8.325)
Beam: Reese Norton (second, 8.850); Katelynn Klouse (third, 8.700); Callie McRae (fourth, 8.550)
Floor: Reese Norton (second, 8.775); Callie McRae (third, 8.775)