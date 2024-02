Agwa nets 33, but Packer girls come up short at Rochester Mayo Published 9:48 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The Austin girls basketball team put up a good fight against a tough Rochester Mayo team, but the Spartans (19-3 overall) prevailed with a 65-57 win in Rochester Friday.

Ajiem Agwa scored 33 points to lead the Packers (9-12 overall).

Austin scoring: Ajiem Agwa, 33; Quinn Osgood, 8; Atee Obang, 8; Gracie Arndt, 4; Marissa Shute, 2; Mackenzie Brede, 2