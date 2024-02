Packer boys hockey team can’t cash in on fast start in Winona Published 9:54 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Austin boys hockey team started strong, but ultimately fell short by a score of 5-1 in Winona (14-6 overall) Friday.

Austin (4-17 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the second period when Kyler Flanders scored on a power play, but that was all of the offense the Packers produced.