Packer boys fall to Faribault Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The Austin boys basketball team lost to the Falcons (10-8 overall) 72-60 in Faribault Tuesday night.

Peyton Ransom scored 21 points for Austin (6-13 overall).

Austin scoring: Peyton Ransom, 21; Cole Hebrink, 13; Isaac Osgood, 13; Banyaan Omot, 5; J’Dan Stevens, 2; Ohlaani Omot, 2