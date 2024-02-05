Mower County CEO event featuring Kevin Farley on Feb. 18 Published 5:20 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

With just a few short days to go for people to get their tickets, this year’s group of students making up the 2024 Mower County CEO class is getting ready for their annual fundraising show.

The show will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 18, at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center and will feature Kevin Farley, brother of former Saturday Night Live alumni Chris Farley.

“It was kind of nice to pick somebody who was familiar,” said Ayla Gullickson, one of this year’s CEO students and owner of Sippin’ Pretty, a customized mug and cup business. “We hoped it would spark more engagement and I think it definitely has.”

Karrah Green, who started Pottery Lane Ceramics that focuses on connecting with people, is another student from this year’s group. She said the group had goals when looking for entertainment for the 2024 fundraiser, which raises money to go toward individual projects of the students.

“We had very specific things in mind when picking people,” Green said. “We were looking for family-friendly, somebody who would be really engaged with the audience and somebody that people would be familiar with.”

Students worked through Comedy Company and along with Farley, will feature Jeremy Cole, who will open the evening.

Tickets for the event are $75 per individual or $500 for a table that includes up to eight people. Tickets can be purchased either through Sweet Reads Books and Candy or online by visiting https://www.mowercountyceo.com/ and clicking on news and then event, which will include an event.

People can also inquire through the business Facebook pages of each student.

Organizing the event has been a long and expansive duty for the students taking part in this year’s program, however, each student has found it rewarding as it has allowed them to continue connecting with the community at large.

“I think it’s been almost an unexplainable experience because we’ve been able to grow so much and in a short period of time,” said Grace Vortherms, creator of Ace Craft Company, which creates handmade craft kits. “I didn’t think we would have all these opportunities and be a part of the community like this.”

While it’s been a great opportunity, it’s also been a challenge, which the students have gratefully accepted, including Cole Schultz, creator of Schultz Stills photography.

“I would describe CEO as a fun challenge or a challenge that doesn’t seem overwhelming,” Schultz said. “Because you have that group and you have that support. It’s just a matter of working through your thoughts and trying to find the next steps.”

Not only has it allowed the students the opportunity to make significant steps with their business, it’s also allowed them to learn about interacting with the community and its businesses.

It’s a growth that requires the students to be pulled out of their shells.

“I just think it helps learning how to talk to people in different settings,” Schultz said. “Sometimes talking to professional people as teens seems out there and scary. It shows you how to grow in a professional space without having to learn the hard way.”

Not only have the businesses and organizing the fundraiser been an interesting challenge, there’s been an element of fun to the process.

“It’s cool because each person has a goal and are in different committees,” Gullickson said. “You create the event, but there are 21 of you working on it and it slowly falls into place because everybody is doing their role. It’s kind of cool with everything falling into place.”

There is also an element of connection between the students that helps build a stronger core.

“It’s kind of cool because everybody steps in to help each other,” Vortherms said. “Having each other’s back was very important.”

Overall, the consensus is that the CEO program has helped participants not only strengthen their own individual businesses, but themselves as well, making them stronger members of the community.

“Is this the kind of thing I feel is important to me or what I want to do in my life?” Green said. “There’s such a great opportunity if you’re the kind of person who wants to learn and build in these ways. It is incredibly beneficial.”

Also in February is the final deadline for those wanting to apply for next year’s class. Applications are open through Feb. 24 for next year’s incoming juniors and seniors.