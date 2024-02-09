Motivated by Mom: LP’s Meyer scores 29 in win for LP after his mother is honored by PTTP Published 10:04 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

It’s been a memorable week for Lyle-Pacelli junior Landon Meyer, who led the Athletics boys basketball team to a 74-42 win over LeRoy-Ostrander in Pacelli Gym Thursday.

Meyer’s mother Jessie was honored as Paint the Town Pink ambassador at the Austin Bruins’ Paint the Town Pink game on Saturday, and Landon delivered on Thursday as he scored 29 points and collected eight rebounds for LP (9-12 overall).

Landon has always been inspired by his mother, who fought off two bouts with cancer from 2016-2018, and Thursday night was no different as he was a scoring threat all night.

“(My mom) is where I get my motivation from,” Landon said. “She works two jobs to support us. Both of my parents are so supportive of my siblings and I.”

LP led 45-34 with eight minutes left in the game just after junior Dylan Christianson, who had six points, and six rebounds, fouled out of the game. Meyer showed poise as he roped in a long rebound and turned it into a runout that put his team up 47-34. That was the first score of a 23-4 run that saw the Athletics run away with the game.

“The high post was going to be open tonight and Landon took advantage of it,” LP head coach Carl Truckenmiler said. “Isaac Nelsen had some great assists for us and Chase (Bauer) was attacking the rim. Dylan is a big part of what we do, but if we play like we did tonight, we’re fine. We play better at home and we like being here.”

Truckenmiller said that Meyer has grown in many ways this season and some of them don’t always show up in the box score.

“I knew Landon could score like he has, but I never thought that he could be the dominant rebounder that he is,” Truckenmiller said. “He was our sixth or seventh guy last year and now he’s kind of the guy. He’s come a long way defensively on the top of that zone.”

Bauer was also effective for LP in the second half as he registered 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“There was a lot of talking tonight and we expected that. We just try to not let it get in our heads,” Bauer said. “We just worked hard and it was the next man up (after Christianson fouled out).”

Meyer’s role is bigger this season, but he’s also gotten help from his teammates.

“Not having Buay (Koak) and Jake (Truckenmiller), it’s hard. But we have more of a team aspect this year and anyone can have a big night,” Meyer said. “Dylan and Chase have had nights too and that’s what makes our team so dangerous.”

Reid Hungerholt and Camden Hungerholt each scored 17 points for LO (6-16 overall).

LO 17 25 – 42

LP 31 43 – 74

LP scoring: Landon Meyer, 29; Chase Bauer, 14; Marshall Burma, 8; Dylan Christianson, 6; Logyn Brooks, 5; Leland Hicks, 5; Andrew Fredrick, 3; Isaac Nelsen, 3; Hunter Wollenburg, 1

LO scoring: Camden Hungerholt, 17; Reid Hungerholt, 17; Talan Lewison, 3; Carter Sweeney, 3; Ryder Stern, 2