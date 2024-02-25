Minotauros bring down Bruins
Published 9:43 am Sunday, February 25, 2024
The Austin Bruins lost to the Minot Minotauros (34-12-1-0 overall) 5-1 in Minot Saturday.
Ashton Bynum scored the lone goal for the Bruins (24-19-2-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 1 – 1
Minot 2 3 0 – 5
First period
(M) Nicholas Sewecke (Colby Woogk, Jack O’Hanisain) 12:39
(M) Cayden Casey (Weston Knox) 13:13
Second period
(M) Jack O’Hanisain (Niklas Ketonen, Colby Woogk) 0:45
(M) Colby Woogk (John Small, Ian Spencer) 7:05
(M) John Emmons (Niklas Ketonen, Jack O’Hanisain) 14:58
Third period
(A) Ashton Bynum (Landon Dauner, Reilley Kotai) 4:55