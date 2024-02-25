Minotauros bring down Bruins Published 9:43 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

The Austin Bruins lost to the Minot Minotauros (34-12-1-0 overall) 5-1 in Minot Saturday.

Ashton Bynum scored the lone goal for the Bruins (24-19-2-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 1 – 1

Minot 2 3 0 – 5

First period

(M) Nicholas Sewecke (Colby Woogk, Jack O’Hanisain) 12:39

(M) Cayden Casey (Weston Knox) 13:13

Second period

(M) Jack O’Hanisain (Niklas Ketonen, Colby Woogk) 0:45

(M) Colby Woogk (John Small, Ian Spencer) 7:05

(M) John Emmons (Niklas Ketonen, Jack O’Hanisain) 14:58

Third period

(A) Ashton Bynum (Landon Dauner, Reilley Kotai) 4:55