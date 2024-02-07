MEETINGS Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT SCOPING MEETINGS

Issued: February 6, 2024

In the Matter of the Application of Timberwolf Solar, LLC for a Site Permit for the up to 100MW Timberwolf Solar Project in Mower County, Minnesota.

PUC Docket Numbers: IP7112/GS-23-205 (Site Permit)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (Commission) and the Department of Commerce (Department) will hold public information and environmental analysis (EA) scoping meetings on Timberwolf Solar, LLC’s (Timberwolf) application for a site permit to construct an up to 100 MW solar energy generating system located in Mower County, Minnesota.

The site covers approximately 1,113 acres.

The purpose of the meeting is to: (1) provide information to the public about the proposed project and the state’s site permitting process; and (2) provide members of the public an opportunity to participate in developing the scope of the environmental assessment. This includes commenting on issues or concerns related to the proposed project. This information is available on eDockets and on the project webpage (Project Docket: Timberwolf Solar Project (state.mn.us)).

There will be two public meetings in this matter: an in-person meeting and a WebEx (online) meeting. The information presented will be the same at both meetings.

In-Person Meetings

Doors Open (In-Person)

• Doors will open one hour prior to each meeting. Attendees will have an opportunity to review maps and materials for the project. During this time, comments made by attendees will become a part of the record for Commission consideration only if the attendee submits the comment in writing. Forms will be available for this purpose.

• Commission and Department staff, as well as staff from Timberwolf, will be available to answer questions about the project and the process.

To find out if a meeting is canceled due to bad weather or other call 1-855-731-6208 or 651- 201-2213 or visit mn.gov/puc.

WebEx (Online) Meeting

Date: February 21, 2024

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 pm

WebEx (Webinar) Link:

https://minnesota.webex.com/minnesota/j.php?MTID=ma7bf4d029cfbbf64f7594c4ce743aeae

Webinar Number: 2493 005 6239

Webinar Password: timberwolf

Join by Phone: 1-855-282-6330

Access Code: 2493 005 6239

If you are joining the meeting by WebEx and would like to ask a question or make a comment during the designated portion of the meeting, use the chat function to send a message to the meeting moderator. If you are joining the meeting by phone, press *3 on your phone.

When it is your turn to speak, your line will be unmuted, and you will be able to ask questions and provide comments. Additional information and instructions are available at:

https://mn.gov/puc/activities/meetings/webex/

Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Yp2JaokGjp7LXYRt7

Online Meeting Address:

https://minnesota.webex.com/minnesota/j.php?MTID=ma7bf4d029cfbbf64f7594c4ce743aeae

If you are joining the meeting online using WebEx and would like to ask a question or make a comment during the designated portion of the meeting, use the chat function to send a message to the meeting moderator. If you are joining the meeting by phone, press *3.

When it is your turn to speak your line will be unmuted and you will be able to ask questions and provide comments. Additional instructions for participating are available at:

https://mn.gov/puc/activities/meetings/webex/.

Meeting Information

Public Meetings

• During the public meetings, Commission and Department staff will make presentations regarding the state’s environmental review and permitting process.

• After the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to offer oral and/or written comments into the record.

• The same information will be presented at each meeting.

• Each meeting will last until everyone at the meeting has had an opportunity to speak.

• Comments received at the meetings and during the comment period will be used to develop the scope of the environmental assessment for this project.

Written Comment Period

Written comments will be accepted through March 6, 2024, at 4:30 pm. Please include the docket number (23-205) in all communications. Comments received after the close of the comment period may or may not be considered by the Commission.

Please focus your comments on the following topics:

• What potential human and environmental impacts of the proposed project should be studied in the environmental assessment for this project?

• Are there any methods to minimize, mitigate, or avoid potential impacts of the proposed project that should be considered in the environmental assessment?

• Are there any unique characteristics of the proposed route or the project that should be considered?

Comments may be submitted:

Online: https://mn.gov/commerce/energyfacilities/#comment

Email: suzanne.steinhauer@state.mn.us

U.S. Mail Suzanne Steinhauer

Minnesota Department of Commerce

Attn: Suzzanne Steinhauer

85 7th Place East, Suite 280

St. Paul, MN 55101

Important. Comments will be made available to the public via the Commission’s website, except in limited circumstances consistent with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. The Commission and the Department of Commerce do not edit or delete personal identifying information form submissions.

Project Description

Timberwolf, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER), is requesting a Site Permit from the Commission for the Timberwolf Solar Project, an up to 100-megawatt (MW) alternating current (AC) nameplate capacity solar energy conversion facility located in Lodi Township, Mower County, Minnesota (Project). The Project would produce up to approximately 201,480 megawatt hours (MWh) of solar energy annually. Timberwolf proposes to connect the solar energy conversion facility to the project substation through collector lines located MN State Highway 56 road right-of-way. The Project will connect to the existing Adams substation through a 345-kilovolt (kV) generation-tie (gen-tie) of approximately 190 feet.

Secure fencing will encompass all facilities within a footprint of approximately 618 acres. The primary facilities include the PV array, roads, fencing and security measures, substation and gen-tie, electrical collection system, O&M building and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, meteorological evaluation tower (MET), stormwater basins, and temporary facilities (e.g., laydown yards).

The 1,113-acre site encompasses the footprint and allows for flexibility in final Project design. The footprint, 618.4 acres, encompasses all facilities, except for the operations and maintenance (O&M) building that will be located off-site in an existing office space.

Review Process

The Commission must approve a site permit before the project can be constructed. The site permit application is being reviewed under the alternative review process (Minn. R. 7850.2800 to 7850.3900). This meeting satisfies the public meeting requirement for a site permit application (Minn. R. 7850.3500). Minnesota statutes (216E) and rules (chapter 7850) may be viewed at:

https://www.revisor.mn.gov.

Environmental Review. The Minnesota Department of Commerce is tasked with preparing an environmental assessment (EA) for the Commission on a site permit application filed under the alternative permitting process. The EA will evaluate the human and environmental impacts of the proposed project and identify measures that could reasonably be implemented to avoid or minimize impacts identified.

Public Hearing. When the EA is complete, public hearings will be held near the project area. The hearings will be presided over by an administrative law judge from the Office of Administrative Hearings. At the hearings, members of the public will have an opportunity to make an oral presentation, present evidence, and ask questions of the Applicant and staff. The administrative law judge will prepare findings of fact, conclusions, and recommendations for the Commission to consider.

Upon completion of the public hearing process, the Commission will make a final decision on whether to issue a site permit based on the entire record of the proceeding.

Additional Information

Filing Requirements. Utilities, telecommunications carriers, official parties, and state agencies are required to file documents using the Commission’s electronic filing system (eFiling). All parties, participants, and interested persons are encouraged to use eFiling: mn.gov/puc, select eDockets and follow the prompts.

Full Case Record. See all documents filed in this matter via the Commission’s website at mn.gov/puc, select eDockets, enter the year (23) and the docket number (205), and select Search.

Subscribe to the Docket. To receive email notification when new documents are filed in this matter visit: https://www.edockets.state.mn.us/EFiling, select Subscribe to Dockets and follow the prompts.

Project Mailing List. Sign up to receive notices about project milestones and opportunities to participate or change your mailing preference. Email eservice.admin@state.mn.us or call 651-201-2246 with the docket number (23-205), your name, mailing address, and email address.

Department of Commerce Website: https://apps.commerce.state.mn.us/web/project/15233

Site Permit Application and Environmental Assessment. Copies of the site permit application are available at these locations:

• LeRoy Public Library, 605 Broadway, Le Roy, MN 55951

• Austin Public Library, 323 4th Ave., N.E., Austin, MN 55912

Contacts

Public Utilities Commission

Jacques Harvieux, Energy Facilities Planner, jacques.harvieux@state.mn.us or 651-201-2233

Scott Ek, Public Advisor, publicadvisor.puc@state.mn.us or 651-539-1070

Department of Commerce

Suzanne Steinhauer, Environmental Review Manager, suzanne.steinhauer@state.mn.us or 651-539-1843

Timberwolf Solar, LLC.

Adam Gracia, Senior Project Manager, Development, Adam.Gracia@nexteraenergy.com or 561-797-5048

If any reasonable accommodation is needed to enable you to fully participate in these meetings, please contact the Commission at 651-296-0406 or 1-800-657-3782 at least one week in advance of the meeting. To request this document in another format such as large print or audio, call 651-296-0406 (voice). Persons with a hearing or speech impairment may call using their preferred Telecommunications Relay Service or email consumer.puc@state.mn.us for assistance.

Proposed Project Area