Mary L. Slinde, 89

Mary Lou Slinde, age 89, of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, at Cerenity Senior Care Humboldt in St. Paul. Mary was born October 30, 1934, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Cecilia (O’Hearn) Huartson. In 1952, she graduated from Plymouth High School. Mary was united in marriage to Virgil Slinde on June 20, 1953, at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church in Lyle. The couple made their home in the Lyle/Rose Creek area and were blessed with five children. Mary dedicated her life to her family as a devoted homemaker. She had a talent for crafting and spent many hours creating beautiful quilts and dolls. Mary enjoyed fishing and hunting with her husband. She also had a passion for horseback riding. Mary was an active member and chief photographer of the Line Riders Saddle Club, where she held various offices. Her involvement extended to the SE MN Saddle Club Association, where she served as treasurer and delegated to the Western Saddle Club Association. Additionally, Mary participated as a Pony Express Rider for Camp Courage in Maple Lake, MN. She was an active member of Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church in Lyle. Mary’s commitment to her faith was evident through her leadership positions in the church community. She served as president of WELCA and held the positions of deacon, secretary, treasurer, stewardship secretary, and education secretary within the church. Mary also loved singing and served as the choir director at the church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Joanne Slinde of International Falls, MN, Linda Williamson of International Falls, MN, and Virgil (Sara) Slinde of South St. Paul, MN; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cecilia Huartson; husband, Virgil in 2007; sons, Michael and David; and sisters, Charlotte and Patricia.

No services will be held at this time. Interment will take place in Six Mile Grove Cemetery, Lyle, at a later date. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.